Beresford Adams has listed the eye-catching four-bedroom Wynnstay Hall Estate's Great Hall for a price of £700,000.

Approached along a stunning tree-lined avenue, it was once the principal seat of the Watkin Williams-Wynn family and now comprises several luxurious private houses and apartments, of which The Great Hall is the most notable conversion.

The property exhibits some magnificent Victorian architectural features and sits amidst parkland and communal gardens, which were originally designed in 1777 by Lancelot “Capability” Brown.

Whilst enjoying a tremendous semi-rural setting, the Wynnstay Hall is within a short drive of the nearby villages of Ruabon (1.5 miles) and Overton-on-Dee (5.5 miles).

The Great Hall, originally the main entertaining space within Wynnstay Hall, provides a magnificent conversion extending to over 6,500 sq ft of accommodation.

It boasts a wealth of original features including the outstanding fireplace, a magnificent secret room bookcase, a knight in armour and outstanding architectural ceiling, mixed with contemporary styling together with around three acres of private gardens, enjoying superb views over open countryside in this popular and exclusive location.

The internal accommodation is predominantly open plan on the ground floor with a sitting area, dining area and games area leading through to a kitchen and rear hall with a most impressive entrance vestibule to the front of the property providing a lovely space for entertaining.

A central staircase rises to a master bedroom suite with a dressing room and newly-renovated en-suite bathroom as well as a further double bedroom with en-suite bathroom and doors on to a first floor level balcony.

There is, also, a first floor gallery, which provides a study area to one side enjoying views over the ground floor accommodation and an impressive bookcase which has a hidden surprise.

Stairs continue up to a second floor drawing room, currently utilised as a cinema area with a bar to one corner, music space boasting a grand piano that is contemporary with the house and dates back to the 1860s, plus two bedrooms, both with ensuite facilities and a second floor balcony.

Another unexpected feature of the property is the cellars which are extensive and provide a number of possibilities dependent upon a purchaser’s individual requirements.



Externally, the property is complemented by lawned gardens to the front with a central gravelled pathway leading to a gravelled parking area which includes two parking spaces.

Immediately adjacent to the parking area is approximately three acres of private lawned gardens including a number of maturing trees, providing super outdoor entertaining space enjoying lovely views over open countryside.

In addition, there is a visitor’s car parking area nearby, communal tennis courts, all weather sports pitch and landscaped communal gardens and grounds.

The Grade Two listed property is described as 'a sympathetic synergy between old and new' and its original traditional features date back to the 1860s.

Beresford Adams highly recommend viewing this fantastic home to really appreciate all the property has to offer. To book a viewing of the property, call 01978 255345.