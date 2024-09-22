For the last several weeks Zoe has been absent from her presenting role on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.
The 53-year-old last hosted The Zoe Ball Breakfast show on Radio 2 back on August 8, more than a month ago, but she will be returning.
Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills have both filled in for Ball in her absence.
In a post earlier today she said: "Back on breakfast @bbcradio2 tomorrow morning at 6:30 thanks to @scott_mills and @DJSpoony for putting in the mega shifts @TinaDaheley @richie_anderson @mikewills_sport".
back on breakfast @bbcradio2 tomorrow morning at 6:30 ♥️— Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) September 22, 2024
thanks to @scott_mills and @DJSpoony for putting in the mega shifts 💋@TinaDaheley @richie_anderson @mikewills_sport 🪩
Fans have been becoming increasingly concerned with Zoe's long absence from the BBC show - and it seems she will still be off for at least another week.
While a reason has not been given for Zoe's absence, the BBC presenter has faced quite a heartbreaking year, with the loss of her mum and needing emergency dental treatment.
Back in April, Zoe took time off work as she emotionally announced the death of her mum, Julia Peckham. The late mother died from advanced pancreatic cancer aged 75.
"I'm glad to see her smiling"
Recommended reading:
Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook breaks silence on Radio 2 absence
BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball reveals her mother has cancer
Old full-length Top Gear secret special appears on YouTube
Zoe's return somes after her son Woody Cook, 23, discussed his relationship with his mother in a conversation with MailOnline.
He said: "My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves but I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I've had tough times.
"I'm glad to see her smiling."
You can listen to The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 weekdays from 6.30am, or catch up on past episodes via BBC Sounds or the BBC website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here