Since The Grand Tour ended with 'One For The Road' last week, generations of car enthusiasts have been both mourning the trio's exit and pining for their return.
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have presented the Amazon Prime Video show since 2016 after leaving the BBC’s motoring programme Top Gear.
They helmed Top Gear from 2002 and produced a regular feature special every Christmas.
In the final instalment, they travel to Zimbabwe to explore challenging landscapes in cars the three men have always wanted – a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag.
Just finished watching The Grand Tour... I can't believe it. This is the end💔 pic.twitter.com/iuVTRsrxIq— Enzo (@Aperta) September 13, 2024
But did you think that was the end? Well, there may be a Top Gear special out there you haven't seen yet.
In 2008, Top Ground Gear Force was aired as part of Sport Relief.
Clarkson, May and Hammond took over sportsman Steve Redgrave's garden, to dispense advice on creating a zero-maintenance lawn, installing an impressive water feature and getting rid of unwanted plants.
Naturally, disaster ensues. Watch the half-hour special below:
Richard Hammond 'Buttons' update
James May has updated the baying Grand Tour crowd for an update on Richard Hammond's panto as Buttons.
One of the running gags of the final-ever special was what the trio were going to do after it. From retirement homes to farms, the threesome poignantly reflected on where life would take them next.
Panto, it would seem.
I can’t wait. https://t.co/lB6CNUPynB— James May (@MrJamesMay) September 22, 2024
With autumn seemingly in full swing, the Christmas season is just around the corner, which means that celebs far and wide will be quaking in their boots at the thought of dressing up as Widow Twankey or such.
May and Clarkson determined Hammond would make a fantastic Buttons, for that matter.
Sadly, the official announcement seems to be a long, long, long way off, as the poster was clearly a spoof.
For now, the wait for Hammond's 'Buttons' debut will have to endure.
