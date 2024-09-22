The bridge is closed westbound between J21 (M48 Split) and J23 (Rogiet) for 'emergency carriageway repairs,' according to National Highways, and drivers are being diverted to the M48 Severn Bridge.

National Highways has attempted to make repairs to the carriageway overnight and into today but the work has been hampered by spells of torrential rain.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The repairs will now take place later today and overnight with a window of better weather expected.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead and check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys as congestion is likely on routes approaching both bridges including along the M4, M5 and M49 motorways."

The work is expected to be completed by 0600 Monday 23rd September.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the M48 Severn Bridge and drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journeys.