Roads into and out of Gwent town gridlocked by morning traffic

Live

Main roads in Chepstow gridlocked by traffic

Traffic
Chepstow
By Sallie Phillips

  • A number of main roads in and out of Chepstow are currently gridlocked
  • Delays have been reportedly reaching almost 30 minutes
  • The A48 and A466 heading towards the Highbeech roundabout are currently heavily congested

