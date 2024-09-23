Having already experienced two weather warnings over the weekend, some may have hoped that the worst of it was over.

However, the Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning for rain which is active until 23.59 this evening.

All of the areas in Gwent are covered by this weather warning, including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly as well as the Vale of Glamorgan.

It comes off the back of weather warnings on Friday and both weekend days, and has been causing disruption to travel and plans for much of the weekend, and is likely to continue to do so today.

An amber weather warning has also been issued for areas nearby, such as Bristol and Gloucester, so heavy rain is expected for much of the day.

The Met Office have said that people in the affected areas should expect:

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is some hope from the Met Office that Tuesday could bring a drier day for many, bringing some more settled weather and becoming increasingly dry later in the week.

Hour by hour forecast for Gwent

The chances of rain are set at 90 per cent for the rest of the day.

The Met Office says: "A cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of rain for many, but drier in the far west. Rain will be heavy and persistent at times, particularly in the southeast. Brighter spells developing in the northwest later."

10am 15 degrees

11am 15 degrees

12pm 15 degrees

1pm 15 degrees

2pm 15 degrees

3pm 15 degrees

4pm 15 degrees

5pm 15 degrees

6pm 15 degrees

7pm 14 degrees

8pm 14 degrees

9pm 14 degrees

10pm 14 degrees

11pm 14 degrees