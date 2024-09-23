Severe weather warnings for rain are in place on Sunday and Monday, with 'intense' thunderstorms expected to sweep the UK.

Forecasters have warned the public to be wary of local flooding, with the potential for some communities to be cut off by flooded roads and a chance of power cuts.

The Met Office said some areas could see 60-80mm of rain, and a few places may receive 100-120mm or more.

⚠️ An amber warning for rain has been issued for Monday ⚠️



A yellow warning is in place across most of England and Wales for Monday, sparing the most western parts of Wales and the south-west of England, with the north-east of England and the far north-west mostly spared.

The weather was expected to be largely cloudy further north with patchy rain in northern Scotland, the Met Office said.

The Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told the Guardian: “With Sunday marking the autumnal equinox summer has now officially come to an end, and it ended with a bang for some of us.”

He added: “We do then have a rain warning in force throughout Sunday for this band of rain that’s going to be moving across Wales, central southern areas of England.

"Some very heavy pulses are possible with some surface water issues, travel disruption, so it is worth taking care if you are out and about or travelling during the day.”

The Met Office added on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Some areas could see over a month's worth of rain falling on Monday."