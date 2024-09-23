In a statement to Alway Primary Parents, a spokesperson said: “We regret to inform you that our school will be closed due to significant damage caused by a break-in on Sunday evening.”

“The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority, and we are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

“We are working diligently to clean up and assess the damage, which unfortunately includes significant mindless vandalism across various areas of the school.

“We hope that everything is cleared up and be ready to reopen on Tuesday.

“We will keep you updated on out progress and confirm the reopening date as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The school has advised parents that they will provide an update when they can confirming when they will reopen.

Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and early years said: "I am extremely saddened and disappointed by the attack on Alway Primary School which caused so much damage it has had to close today, impacting on the education of young children."

"We share the school and the community’s shock at what has happened and absolutely condemn this criminal behaviour.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about the incident to contact the police.

"I hope that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice - such behaviour will not be tolerated in Newport."

Gwent Police have been contacted for a statement.