Rain weather warning causing major disruption on M4 network and across Gwent

- There is significant disruption across the M4 network this morning as heavy rain is causing chaos across Gwent
- Delays of a minimum of five minutes is being reported across multiple sections of the M4
- Police have advised drivers to be careful and allow for additional journey time
Live
