Rain weather warning causing major disruption on M4 network and across Gwent

Rain causing major disruption to travel across M4 network

By Sallie Phillips

  • There is significant disruption across the M4 network this morning as heavy rain is causing chaos across Gwent
  • Delays of a minimum of five minutes is being reported across multiple sections of the M4
  • Police have advised drivers to be careful and allow for additional journey time

