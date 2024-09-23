A BODY of a man has been found in a river in Cwmbran over the weekend.
Gwent Police officers have confirmed that a male's body was found in a river in Cwmbran on Sunday, September 22.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Richard Garner, who was reported as missing, have been informed.
Gwent Police have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson added: "Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."
Richard Garner, 64, had last been seen at the boating lake on Llanfrecha Way, Cwmbran, at around 4.30pm on Saturday 21 September.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue jumper, a fleecy black coat and hiking boots.
