Former RAF veteran with a 'zest for life' and a love for laughter, Glyn Suller, has celebrated his 95th birthday with his family this week, taking their annual trip to Italian restaurant on Stow Hill in Newport, the renowned Vittorio's.

Glyn was born in Shaftesbury on September 23, 1929, but was raised in Maesglas in Newport by mother, Eva, and father, Clifford Suller.

Baby Glyn Suller, age 1 (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Eva was a stay-at-home mum, raising five children, while offering her cleaning services at St. Thomas' Church on Old Cardiff Road.

As Glyn was growing up, he spent his school years at Maesglas Primary School and was just 10 years old when the Second World War began.

Throughout his career, Glyn Suller did an apprenticeship at the Dry Docks in Pillgwenlly where his father Clifford also worked. Sadly, after a serious accident, Glyn's father Clifford had to have his leg amputated.

Glyn at Tredegar Dry Dock, age 21 (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Following this stint, Glyn enrolled at the National Service in the RAF as a dog handler on Salisbury planes and received a National Service medal.

He is the oldest of five children and has three brothers and a sister, John, Arthur, Clifford, and Jean.

Glyn's granddaughter, Carley, said John had sadly passed away, while Arthur lives in Australia, Jean lives in New Zealand, and his brother Clifford was once the Mayor of Newport.

Glyn in Sea Cadet uniform, age 18 (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Their family grew when Glyn met his wife, Mary Ridler, in a dance hall and the pair married on March 19, 1955.

Glyn's granddaughter Carley, said the couple "began a life in the living room of my Great Nana's house in Dolphin street Pillgwenlly.

"This is where their first born, my mother Denise, was to be born prematurely and was born weighing just 2 pound, back in 1957, it was amazing that she pulled through."

Glyn and Mary at their wedding in 1955 (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) The pair spent many happy years as 'Publicans', running the Masonic pub of Pillgwenlly and The Richmond (formerly River View Club) in Newport while caring for their growing family.

However they had to leave the trade and gave up the pub business after the tragedy of losing their second child, Andrew, at the age of 7, where he sadly drowned on a holiday in The Broads National Park in Norfolk.

His family tells the tale of Glyn and Mary's devotion to each other, having overcome many adversities in their lives such as Andrew's passing, and the couple eventually settled into a house in Pillgwenlly, where Glyn still resides.

Glyn and Mary in The Dolphin pub (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Glyn and Mary had three children, Denise (67), Andrew (7, deceased) and Glyn (55), who gave them three grandchildren, Lee (45), Craig (43) and Carley (37).

The family has continued to grow over the years, welcoming six great-grandchildren, Caitlin (20), Brooke (19), Finlay (16), Dion (13), Mason (5) and Nellie (7 months).

Glyn and Mary shared 60 years of marriage together, until Mary sadly passed away with dementia, only a few short days after their milestone anniversary around 2015.

Glyn and Mary with great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Brooke, Finlay and Dion (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Glyn now practices twice a week and sings in the Newport Male Voice choir as the longest serving member, attending all of their concerts including the mayor's annual concert.

The Suller family has described Glyn as having "such a zest for life, that everyone he meets is truly enamoured."

They added: "He is Facebook famous and he is recognised and loved by so many people that he doesn't even know."

Glyn with Newport Male Voice choir at granddaughters wedding (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) Glyn still enjoys playing skittles, though his mobility causes some issues but he "still goes on a Friday and does his best."

His daughter, Denise, and son-in-law, Les, are hailed for being "truly devoted" to Glyn, caring for him, doing his shopping and cleaning, and generally provide for him as he lives alone.

Granddaughter Carley, said: "He is extremely lucky to have my Mum and Dad who help him with housework, meals and food shopping.

Always laughing (Image: Family of Glyn Suller) "He often comments of how lucky he is to have a daughter and he was over the moon when I had my daughter a few months ago."

Happy birthday, Glyn!