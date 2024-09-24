Extension plans

Plans for a two-storey extension to replace an existing one at Upper Cefn Llytha, Cefn Llaithan Road, Llangattock Lingoed, have been lodged by DA and RH Griffiths, of the same address.

Work on trees

Dr Clive Weatherby, of Whitebrook, has to carry out work on trees at his property, which is within a conservation area.

Extension to home

Mr and Mrs Kay, of Ravenshill, Llanishen Hill, Llanishen, near Chepstow have applied for an extension and alterations at their property.

Bungalow work

Peter Lead, of Stroud, has applied to update a bungalow at Tinkers Lane, Trellech, including an extension and changing the pitch of the roof with dormer windows to allow first floor accommodation.

Wall work

Gareth and Sherene Edwards, of Mulberry House, Castle Parade, Usk, has applied to alter a retaining wall to accommodate the roots of an established yew tree which will mean the wall having to built out onto the pavement in Castle Parade.

Agricultural track

Mr R Davies, of Haford Arthan Farm, Aberbeeg, has applied to build an agricultural hardcore twin track at land at Llandowlais Farm, Usk, to allow access to agricultural land.

HMO application

Plans for 14 HMO bedrooms to be created instead of office space in the heart of Chepstow have been lodged. Mr and Mrs Reece have applied to change the use of offices at 24a and 25 St mary Street, Chepstow.

New sign for Greggs

Greggs on Chepstow High Street could be getting a new sign after the company applied for advertisement consent. It also wants to retain the existing projecting sign at 20 High Street but with an updated graphic.

New shop front

Monmouthshire Housing Association has applied for planning permission change the shop front at unit 4, Holman House, 36-38 Newport Road, Caldicot.

Heat pump plan

Chris Lines, of Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, has applied under fast track to install a Daikin Class 10 MT H-Split air souce heat pump at his property in the town. It will sit 137cm away from his boundary wall.

Dormer window

Emily Martins, of Hereford Road, Monmouth, wants to remove a barn hip details from the gable end of her property and install a rear dormer window.

Garage conversion

Maria Larcombe, of Meadow Rise, Undy, has applied for a two-storey extension at her property along with the conversion of the garage.

House extension

Richard Coulton, of Little Bushes Farm, Earlswood, has applied for permission for a first floor extension and internal alterations to the existing detached dwelling at Grove View, Bully Hole Road, Earlswood.

New extension

Robert Jones, of Castle Lodge Crescent, Caldicot, wants to demolish an existing porch and replace it with a larger, single-storey front extension at the property.