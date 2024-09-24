One-storey extension

Plans for a single storey rear extension and two dormer windows for Trevue, 5 Friars Garden, Llanyravon, have been lodged.

Extension plans

Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 208 Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cambran, have been received.

New porch plan

The removal of an existing canopy roof over the main entrance of 48 Poplar Avenue, New Inn, have been lodged. Also on the application was the construction of a new porch/utility room at the address.

New industrial unit

An application has been received for a new two-storey unit to be built at Plot C1, Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, to provide operations/warehousing space and office accommodation with associated yards and parking.