The following planning applications have been received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
One-storey extension
Plans for a single storey rear extension and two dormer windows for Trevue, 5 Friars Garden, Llanyravon, have been lodged.
Extension plans
Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 208 Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cambran, have been received.
New porch plan
The removal of an existing canopy roof over the main entrance of 48 Poplar Avenue, New Inn, have been lodged. Also on the application was the construction of a new porch/utility room at the address.
New industrial unit
An application has been received for a new two-storey unit to be built at Plot C1, Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, to provide operations/warehousing space and office accommodation with associated yards and parking.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here