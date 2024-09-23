The Prince of Wales Bridge was closed westbound between J21 (M48 Split) and J23 (Rogiet) for 'emergency carriageway repairs,' according to National Highways, and drivers were being diverted to the M48 Severn Bridge.

National Highways has attempted to make repairs to the carriageway overnight and during the day on Sunday, but they had been hampered by spells of torrential rain.

The works were forced to continue overnight on Sunday, with National Highways confirming that the bridge had been reopened just before 4.30am on Monday morning.

National Highways posted on social media earlier, saying: "Thanks for your patience whilst these works took place.

"There are no delays in the area."