Planning decisions taken by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Tree work
Plans to fell a tree and reduce the height of another by 4m at The Mount Christian Centre, Hanbury Road, Pontypool, have been decided with the council not making them subject to a tree preservation order.
Extension approval
A two storey extension at Springvale, Danygraig, Croesyceiliog, to replace a flat roof extension has been approved with conditions.
Monopole plans
A proposed 20 metre monopole with six antennas, one dish, and four cabinets at Heritage Court Road, Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate, Blaenavon, has been approved.
Felling a tree
Plans to fell an oak tree to ground level and treat the stump with eco-plus on land near 37 North Road, Croescyceiliog, has been approved with conditions.
Plans withdrawn
Plans to build a single storey extension with a gable roof at the back of 28 Sycamore Road, Griffithstown, have been withdrawn.
Community garden yes
Plans to change the use of a redundant play area at Potters Dean, East Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, into a community garden and allotment have been granted with conditions.
Extension granted
A planned first floor extension to the side of 23 Sycamore Road Griffithstown along with new bi-fold doors and a terrace to rear has been approved with conditions.
