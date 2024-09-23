The incident on Hardwick Hill was reported to Gwent Police just after 6am on Monday, September 23, with officers attending the scene alongside colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

As a result of the crash, multiple reports of gridlock in Chepstow were being posted on social media from around 6.30am, with delays of almost half an hour being reported in the immediate aftermath.

Delays were running back as far as Sedbury on the A48 westbound at one point, with delays of around 11 minutes being reported.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that the crash had involved two vehicles, namely a Vauxhall and a Citroen.

The spokesperson added: "The driver of the Citroen was taken to hospital as a precaution while the driver of the Vauxhall was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for driving without due care and attention."