

Extension approved

Plans for the replacement of a single storey extension with a new two-storey extension and new garden store/outbuilding at 76 Park Crescent, Abergavenny, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to conservatory

A conservatory can be built at 7 Poplars Close, Llantilio Pertholey, following approval of plans by a delegated officer.

Planning approval

A delegated officer has approved plans for an extension at 5 Orchard End, Wyesham, to replace a detached garage. And also a loft conversion including the formation of a dormer at the same address.

Extension go ahead

Plans for a two storey extension at 4 Newland Way, Wyesham, have been approved by a delegated officer. The plans also include a new roof over a single-storey front outrigger and changes to the fenestration.

Garage plans

A new garage and storage building can be built at Monnow Barn, Common Road, Mitchel Troy, following approval by a delegated officer.

Yes to 15 homes

Fifteen new homes have been approved by the council's planning committee, for land near Ty Gwyn Road, Little Mill. The development will include nine affordable homes and six on the open market, along with associated infrastructure.

New home approval

A delegated officer has approved the conversion of a former milking parlour and storage building to a family dwelling, office, garden store and garage at Cayo Farm, Llanvecha Road, Llandenny, near Usk.

Landscaping work

A delegated panel has approved an application for landscaping work in the garden and the erection of a tent structure at the Wild Hare, Forge Road, Tintern.

Sauna is passed

Plans for a sauna building, garage conversion and landscaping at 85 Heol Sirhowy, Caldicot, have been approved by a delegated officer.

