Now in its eighth year, the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024 sponsored by the University of South Wales, are a prestigious awards ceremony which shine a spotlight on the hard work and dedication of health and care workers across South Wales.

Individuals, teams and volunteers alike will be celebrated at the highly-anticipated event, set to be held at the home stadium of Dragons RFC, Rodney Parade, on Wednesday, December 4.

Will Carroll from Monmouthshire Building Society presented the 'Pharmacy of the Year' award to Lloyds Pharmacy in Griffithstown. (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography) Editor of the South Wales Argus, Gavin Thompson, said: "We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

"Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible Health & Care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities.

"I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year."

South Wales Health and Care Awards 2024, sponsored by the University of South Wales (Image: Newsquest) These awards will once again serve as a permanent record of all of the incredible achievements and stories of those that go above-and-beyond the call of duty for their patients.

Awards categories

This year’s categories are:

Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales;

The Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Fundraiser of the Year Award;

Care Home of the Year Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

Team of the Year Award;

GP Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Circle Health;

GP of the Year, sponsored by The Tovey Brothers;

Oral Health Care Professional of the Year Award;

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Freemasons;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Hospital Worker of the Year Award;

Emergency Services 'Blue Light' Hero of the Year Award, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales;



The Stoma and Colorectal nursing department from the Royal Gwent Hospital received the 'Innovative Care in the Care Home Sector' award from Gary Handley (Coleg Gwent) at the South Wales Health and Care Awards (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography)

There's still time to nominate those in the health and care sectors who have gone above and beyond in patient care.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the awards, but are limited. For more information, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.