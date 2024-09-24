Head of financial services for Torfaen County Borough Council Robert Green told the meeting how the council sets its annual budget, taking into account anticipated funding, predicted cost increases and expected demand for services.



Mr Green said: "Legally we have to set a balanced budget - we cannot borrow money to cover the cost of day-to-day services.



"The chief finance officer has a statutory duty to comment on the robustness of the annual budget."



A member of the audience asked if the council was planning to do anything to help residents affected by the cuts to winter fuel allowance.



Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: "We are doing a number of things - our discretionary fund has been increased to help people who get into difficulties. Our revenues and benefits team has an excellent track record of helping people who are in difficulties.



"We are also going to do a big campaign to increase uptake on Pension Credit as there any many people who are eligible but don't realise they are."



Residents will be able to comment on the draft 2025/6 budget in the autumn and again in the New Year after the Welsh Government settlement has been announced.

The People's Panel meeting also discussed how improvements could be made to the council's overview and scrutiny committees to make it easier for residents to be involved.



They were also given the opportunity to ask questions about the council's Public Rights of Wales survey and the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner’s consultation about policing priorities.



You can find out about future People's Panel events and ongoing public consultations by signing up at the Get Involved Torfaen website.



________________________________________

