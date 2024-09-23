Crimestoppers has launched the campaign, which now has the backing of Jane Mudd, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent.



The charity aims to create awareness of County Lines gangs, how they exploit vulnerable people, and how members of the public can spot the signs of criminality and report it.



County Lines is a term used for illegal drug-dealing networks where criminals groom vulnerable children and adults to transport and sell drugs.

The campaign is designed to create public awareness around defining 'County Lines' and its associated crimes, the grooming and exploitation of young people and knowing how to spot the signs and how to provide evidence to Crimestoppers.



Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Safeguarding our children and young people, and all of those at risk of becoming involved in serious crime is so important. Once you become involved with a criminal gang it is incredibly difficult to escape but if we can break the cycle before it begins, we have a better chance of safeguarding those who are most vulnerable to becoming involved in these kinds of crimes.



“Even the smallest piece of information might help to keep someone safe so if you have concerns about illegal activity then please report it. If you don’t feel you are able to report it to the police, then please report anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

The charity says that tens of thousands of reports referencing drugs, exploitation, grooming and vulnerability as well as safeguarding and violence submitted to them with a mention of County Lines is likely to have been connected to the criminal activity by organised crime gangs involved in County Lines across the UK.

According to Crimestoppers, serious organised criminals, who are often from big cities, tend to groom and recruit vulnerable children and adults, often initiating contact using gaming apps or social media.

The vulnerable children are often referred to as 'runners' to transport and sell drugs, weapons and cash, and once someone is involved with a criminal gang, it can be difficult to escape.

The campaign, which is available online, provides the public with an understanding of County Lines and how these gangs work, including the recruitment process and the circumstances of some of the victims.

It also outlines the signs to spot and provides a call to action, as well as providing signposting for victims to organisations that are able to support them directly.

Members of the public are invited to use the Crimestoppers social media pages to find out more and to share the campaign.



Report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.