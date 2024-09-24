The three-day event is organised by the Culinary Association of Wales and will take place at Newport's ICC Wales in January.

Chefs can enter the National, Vegan and Junior Chef of Wales 2025 competitions and must pre-register by October 7 to attend a mandatory virtual briefing session in advance of submitting their menu by November 15, 2024.

Application forms can be found at www.culinaryassociation.wales/competitions/ .

For the junior competition chefs must be at least aged 16 and not be older than 23 on February 1, 2025, and the winner will be automatically seeded into the UK semi-final of the Young National Chef of the Year.

In the Vegan Chef of the Year contest, which is sponsored by Cygnet Gin, chefs must be aged 17 or over on February 1, 2025. They are challenged to cook a three course menu for six people free of all animal products. Closing date for entries if November 15.

Chefs must be of Welsh descent or working or studying for a catering qualification in a college or establishment in Wales.

CAW president Arwyn Watkins said: “We are searching for chef to showcase their knowledge, culinary ability and innovation to be considered to represent Wales I the Global Chef Challenge Finals here in Wales in 2026.”

The National Chef of Wales final will be held on January 20 and the other two finals on January 22. Winners of all these competitions will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony to close the championships on the evening of January 22.

Open competitions for apprentices, students and experienced chefs include the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Challenge, Cygnet Gin Cocktail Mixology, Terry’s Patisserie Ltd Modern Cold Desserts and others using GI Welsh Beef, GI Welsh Lamb, Willo Game meat, glazed grilled fish, The Omelette Challenge, Butchery and Cooking Sauté Chicken Challenge and fruit and vegetables knife skills.

There will also be an award for the college gaining most points over the three days.

Featuring a Welsh Food and Drink Expo, the WICC will also host the Wales Hospitality Finals of Skills Wales /SgiliauCymru .