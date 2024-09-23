DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor announced, on Monday (September 23), Sting and The Script as the first two headline acts for 'TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025'.

The 2024 event saw more than 170,000 music fans attend 18 shows at the iconic castle.

Shows from the likes of Welsh superstars Manic Street Preachers and Catfish And The Bottlemen, as well as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tom Grennan and Avril Lavigne.

Sting coming to Cardiff Castle in 2025

English musician Sting is known for being part of The Police from 1977 to 1986 as well as his own hit songs including Fields of Gold, Desert Rose and I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart).

The 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist is currently on his “STING 3.0" World Tour which launched in Europe earlier this year.

In 2025 he will bring his World Tour to the UK including performing as one of the headline acts for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle during the summer.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: "We're incredibly excited to kick off our 2025 announcements by welcoming Sting back to Cardiff Castle for a truly unforgettable performance."

Sting will perform at Cardiff Castle on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

How to get tickets to see Sting at Cardiff Castle

Tickets to see Sting at DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle in 2025 go on general sale on Friday (September 27) from the DEPOT Live website.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access special pre-sale tickets by visiting the musician's website.

These will be available from 9am on Wednesday (September 25).

While Depot Live pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday (September 26).

The Script announced as second headliner for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

Global pop-rock sensation The Script has also been announced as a headliner for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle in 2025.

The Script – made up of Danny O'Donoghue (vocals), Glen Power (drums), Ben Sargeant (bass) and Ben Weaver (guitar) - first rose to fame in 2008 with the release of their self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Breakeven.

Since then, the band have enjoyed a hit-filled career including six Number One albums.

The Irish chart toppers will perform at the iconic Welsh venue on Thursday, June 26, 2025 as part of their Satellites UK Tour and will be joined on the night by special guest Tom Walker.

Tom Walker will be among the big names performing at Cardiff Castle in 2025. (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: "What an incredible night this is going to be! We're absolutely thrilled to have The Script debut at Cardiff Castle, and how exciting to welcome back Tom Walker too!"

How to get tickets for The Script

Pre-sale tickets to see The Script at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle will go on sale from 10am on Thursday.

You can get access to these pre-sale tickets by signing up via this DEPOT Live link.

Tickets then go on general sale at 10am on Saturday (September 28) on the DEPOT Live and Ticketmaster websites.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray said: "Bringing an iconic band to perform in an iconic venue is truly the perfect match.

“Their shows are electric and the fans go crazy for them, I’m sure this night will be no exception."

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets visit the DEPOT Live or Ticketmaster websites (links to which can be found above).