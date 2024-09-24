Gavin Bassett bagged an Audi Q3 Sportback in BOTB’s instant wins competition.

Gavin said: “I feel chuffed to bits, but still can’t quite believe it. When I received the notification to say I had won, it was a big shock to me.

“My partner, who is so laid back, asked if I was alright and when I told her, she just said ‘that’s nice’ and carried on talking to her family on the phone.

“I’ve been playing on and off for a few years, but remained positive I would hopefully win one day.”

Despite being renowned for its sporty design, advanced technology and powerful engine, the father-of-one said he was planning on taking the cash alternative instead of the car.

“I love the car, but have only just bought a new one, so the money will mean more to us as a family.

“There’s always money to spend, so it will go towards a savings account, paying bills, work on the house, and maybe a family holiday,” he said.

Car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £70m-worth of cars so far.