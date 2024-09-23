After paying for and receiving her box meal, she ripped open a chicken tender to find it was completely uncooked.

The woman immediately snapped a photo and sent it to friends, who said they were 'disgusted' and 'disturbed' by what they saw.

(Image: Newsquest) Eating raw or undercooked chicken can cause food poisoning, a stomach bug, or stomach flu.

This is because raw chicken can contain harmful bacteria, such as salmonella, campylobacter, and clostridium perfringens.

The new Popeyes branch opened in Newport Retail Park on Friday, September 14, and they had customers queuing overnight to be the first in line for this chicken.

It is the third Popeyes UK restaurant in Wales, following launches into Cardiff Bay and Cardiff City Centre last year.

No incidents of this nature have been reported by customers at their other two Welsh restaurants.

However, a woman told Cambridgeshire Live of a similar experience, "after her daughter was served 'undercooked' chicken at Popeyes in Cambridge."

She claimed that staff at the Cambridge Popeyes suggested they may have put too much chicken in the fryer at once.

A spokesperson at Popeyes said: “We take customer comments of this nature very seriously."

"We invite the customer to get in touch with us and share details on their visit so that we are able to conduct a full investigation into this matter.

"Feedback is really important to us, and we are committed to making sure this is handled appropriately.”