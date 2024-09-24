The 13-week course, which starts on October 14, is £50 and provides training including lifesaving techniques, CPR, and first aid.

To take part candidates must be able to swim 100 metres on back and front continuously; swim 50 metres in 60 seconds; tread water for 30 seconds; and swim 20 metres with a torpedo buoy.

The training is described as 'rigorous' and is designed to ensure participants are well-prepared for lifeguarding roles and can handle real-life situations with confidence.

Spaces are limited. To apply contact reception at Heolddu Leisure Centre on 01443 828 950 or email at lcheol@caerphilly.gov.uk.