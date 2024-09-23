The draw, which took place on Friday, August 16, has left the lucky winner with a life-changing amount of money.

He has reportedly planned to buy a campervan with his winnings.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but the special draw on Friday 16 August saw 10 lucky UK millionaires made in one night, including lucky Mr. B and Mr. M from Norfolk.

The Welshman, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What incredible news for Mr. B, who has become a millionaire overnight. Huge congratulations and enjoy the new Campervan.”

