The new outdoor gym at Chepstow Leisure Centre includes state-of-the-art equipment from Indigo Fitness, such as a functional fitness frame, a 12-metre-long turf sled track, functional wall-fixed rigs, and free weights.



This initiative is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “The new exercise area at Chepstow is a fantastic addition to the leisure centre offering.

"We continue to look at what we can offer our members and the local community, and these new innovative facilities provide an additional way to take part in physical activity.

"I know these facilities will be a popular area with the members and look forward to see them being used extensively!”

In addition to the new outdoor gym, Chepstow Leisure Centre features a 20m swimming pool, sauna/steam room (closed Wednesday and Thursday 1pm to 3pm), fitness gym, additional sauna on the lower ground floor (open 10am to 6pm only) a multi-purpose sports hall, an outdoor multi-use games area, 3G pitch and a full-size Astroturf with various outdoor pitches and cricket nets.

To enquire about becoming a member, visit the MonLife website.