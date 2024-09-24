The wins were at this year’s M&IT Awards, one of the largest awards ceremonies for the UK business events industry.

ICC Wales sales director Danielle Bounds won Personality of the Year award in recognition of her inspiring work with Martyn’s Law and her positive influence as a passionate champion for the events industry.

ICC Wales took home silver award for Best UK Conference Centre and the Celtic Manor Resort celebrated silver success in the Best UK Hotel.

The Celtic Collection, which includes hotels in Newport, Magor, Cardiff and west Wales, was a finalist for Best Hotel Group.

Danielle said: “Winning this award is a deeply personal achievement for me, and it reflects years of dedication and passion for the events industry.

"I have always believed in the power of collaboration, creativity, and hard work, and this recognition feels like a culmination of the incredible journey I've been on.

"From starting out in the industry to leading sales at ICC Wales, I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing people and deliver exceptional events that showcase the best of what we can achieve."

Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, said: "We are delighted to see ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection recognised on such a prestigious platform.

"The individual award for Danielle is richly deserved and a fantastic endorsement of her unwavering commitment to, and passion for, the events industry. She leads by example and is a fantastic role model as we strive to deliver excellence and showcase Wales as a top choice for the global events industry."