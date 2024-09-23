CASH, a controlled substance and a phone were seized as part of a warrant carried out on Monday in Newport.
Warrants were conducted at two addresses in the Newport area on Monday by members of Newport West and East neighbour policing teams, alongside RPSO officers.
One man has been arrested and placed in police custody for drug related offences as a result of the warrant, while a quantity of cash, a controlled substance and a phone were seized.
Gwent Police have said that anyone that sees anything suspicious in their area should report via 101 or on their social media platforms.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here