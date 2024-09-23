Warrants were conducted at two addresses in the Newport area on Monday by members of Newport West and East neighbour policing teams, alongside RPSO officers.

One man has been arrested and placed in police custody for drug related offences as a result of the warrant, while a quantity of cash, a controlled substance and a phone were seized.

Gwent Police have said that anyone that sees anything suspicious in their area should report via 101 or on their social media platforms.