The Cwrt y Rhos development by United Welsh will see 16 houses and 15 apartments being built.

It will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, and one and two-bedroom apartments, will be available for people seeking affordable housing through the Caerphilly Council Common Housing Register.

The homes are also being built to an EPC-A, the highest rating of energy efficiency that a property can be awarded. They will be fitted with energy-efficient technology such as solar panels and air-source heat pumps, helping to reduce energy costs for residents in the long term.

Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group, will manufacture the timber frame structures for the homes from their factory in Caerphilly. The structures will arrive on site complete with fitted insulation and windows and completed by contractor M&J Cosgrove.

Victoria Bolton, director of development and regeneration at United Welsh said: “Our innovative development at Cwrt y Rhos is a project that we are proud to be delivering. The scheme sits within a well-established community, and we are excited to play a part in it, working alongside our partners to deliver high quality and much needed energy efficient homes.”

Gary Cosgrove, director at M&J Cosgrove Construction Ltd said: “We are proud to be teaming up with United Welsh and Celtic Offsite on the Cwrt y Rhos development which will bring 31 new homes to Caerphilly. It is always an exciting prospect to partner with United Welsh and play our part in creating affordable, energy-efficient homes that will have a lasting, positive impact on the community.”