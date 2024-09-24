The shop, run by St Vincent’s Newport, is on Commercial Street, and offers a selection of clothes, bric-a-brac, books and other essentials.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am to 4.30pm and donations can be dropped off during those opening times.

Changing the shop to a new style charity store was decided in a new attempt to give locals the chance of finding a great bargain, all while supporting the work of the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales).

The SVP is part of an international voluntary organisation that is dedicated to tackling poverty in all its forms through person-to-person contact.

Currently the SVP has 11 Community Support Centres that sit in the most deprived areas of England and Wales which offers support to anyone regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion or circumstances.