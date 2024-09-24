Cefn Hengoed Post Office is set to re-open next month under new management at the same location.
This will restore Post Office services to Cefn Hengoed from Monday, October 7. It will open at 9am.
The branch has been temporarily closed since April due to the retirement of the postmaster.
The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday 8.30am to 5.30pm and will provide 63 hours of Post Office service a week to customers.
Santosh Samudrala, Post Office area change manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to Cefn Hengoed as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”
