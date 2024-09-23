Annette Badland, who played Aunt Babe on EastEnders, will now star alongside Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell in the popular LGBT show.

The coming-of-age show, set to begin its third season in October, is an adaptation of Alice Oseman's graphic novels.

It follows characters Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) and their blossoming relationship.

Netflix has now confirmed that former EastEnders actress Annette Badland will star in the new season.

The 74-year-old star is best known for playing Aunt Babe in the BBC soap opera.

She was introduced to the show all the way back in 2014 as the maternal aunt to Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

She had a number of occupations over her time on the show, including being a merchant navy stewardess, a baby farmer, a drug dealer and a pub chef.

Before exiting the programme, she caused chaos, telling Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald) to lie about being pregnant with Ben Mitchell's (Harry Reid) baby.

She also threatened to reveal photos of Les crossdressing, causing Pam Coker (Lin Blakley) to humiliate herself.

Annette Badland is not the only star fans have spotted in the new season of Heartstopper with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey taking to our screens as Jack Maddox.

Confirming the news, Netflix UK and Ireland said: “It’s not just Jonathan Bailey joining Heartstopper S3, we’re also welcoming Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Charlie’s therapist Geoff!"

Heartstopper season three is coming to British Netflix on Thursday, October 3, 2024.