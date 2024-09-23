The Chancellor was speaking at the Labour Party conference today, ahead of her first budget as Chancellor next month.

The government has come under fire for their policy of cutting eligibility for Winter Fuel Payments, which has resulted in nearly 10 million pensioners across England and Wales missing out on the £300 boost.

And earlier in the day, Boos were heard in the conference hall as complaints were raised about a debate on union calls for the winter fuel allowance cuts to be reversed not taking place on Monday.

Addressing those in attendance, Ms Reeves said: “Because I know how much damage has been done in those 14 years, let me say one thing straight up: there will be no return to austerity. Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services, and for investment and growth too.

“Yes, we must deal with the Tory legacy and that means tough decisions, but I won’t let that dim our ambition for Britain.

“So, it will be a budget with real ambition, a budget to fix the foundations, a budget to deliver the change that we promised, a budget to rebuild Britain.”

Ms Reeves repeated her promise not to “turn a blind eye” to “Covid fraudsters” and those who “used a national emergency to line their own pockets”.

She drew her loudest applause yet as she said: “That money belongs in our police, it belongs in our health service and belongs in our schools. Conference, we want that money back.”

The Chancellor spoke as the Prime Minister’s deputy official spokeswoman said the Government’s policy on changes to winter fuel payments “remains the same”.

She said: “There’s no change in our position on winter fuel, our focus remains on encouraging more people who should be eligible for pension credit to be applying for it, but the policy remains the same.”

Earlier in the speech, the Chancellor was interrupted by protestors in the conference hall.

According to PA: "A protester has been hauled out of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ conference speech by security.

"The heckler shouted about the sale of arms to Israel before he was removed from the hall.

"After he had been removed Ms Reeves said Labour was no longer a party of protest."

After the hecklers were removed, Ms Reeves chose to attack the Tories. She said: "Where will the Conservatives go next? For what a clash of the titans their leadership contest has become.

"The former home secretary who called the Rwanda scheme bats*** and is, of course, now pledging to bring it back.

"The former immigration minister who found himself too right wing to work with Sweller Braveman.

"The moderate candidate, the security minister, former security minister, who says that he acts on his principles previously demonstrated by backing Liz Truss to be prime minister.

"And then there’s the former business secretary, who claims that she became working class at the age of 16."