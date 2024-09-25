TRUSTED medical experts and physicians are gearing up for an event this weekend, where they will offer free health screenings and medical advice.
The 'Muslim Doctors Cymru' health fair is scheduled to take place at the Islamic Society Mosque on Victoria Road in Newport on Saturday, September 28, between 12pm and 4pm.
A spokesperson for the Islamic Society Mosque said that "everyone is welcome, from all groups and faiths."
Muslim Doctors Cymru and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will team up to hold a health fair on Saturday, where members of the public can talk about a range of health concerns.
Topics on which members of the public can find out more information include:
-
Hepatitis
-
High / Low blood pressure and pulse checks
-
Vaccination and immunisation
-
Mental wellbeing
-
Quitting smoking
-
Weight management
-
General health queries
Those who are seeking more information can also contact Sarah Evans (sarah.evans21@wales.nhs.uk) and Gabby James (gabby.james2@wales.nhs.uk) ahead of the event.
