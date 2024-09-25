The 'Muslim Doctors Cymru' health fair is scheduled to take place at the Islamic Society Mosque on Victoria Road in Newport on Saturday, September 28, between 12pm and 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Society Mosque said that "everyone is welcome, from all groups and faiths."

Medical experts offer free health screening and advice at local fair (Image: Newsquest) Muslim Doctors Cymru and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will team up to hold a health fair on Saturday, where members of the public can talk about a range of health concerns.

Topics on which members of the public can find out more information include:

Hepatitis

High / Low blood pressure and pulse checks

Vaccination and immunisation

Mental wellbeing

Quitting smoking

Weight management

General health queries

Health advice and screening fair at Islamic Society Mosque on Victoria Road in Newport (Image: Muslim Doctors Cymru)

Those who are seeking more information can also contact Sarah Evans (sarah.evans21@wales.nhs.uk) and Gabby James (gabby.james2@wales.nhs.uk) ahead of the event.