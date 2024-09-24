The Zoots have performed in more than 35 countries and at venues including the London Palladium, Goodwood Festival, Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

The five-piece outfit's awards include Luxlife Band of the Year and Most Outstanding Decade Music Themed Entertainment Act.

The Stage said "The Zoots are the kind of talented, young band it's impossible not to like, totally confident in their ability to entertain."

The band will celebrate the music of Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, The Searchers and The Beatles in the nostalgic show.