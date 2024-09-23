These closures come as a result of works taking place in various locations up and down the M4 including on the Prince of Wales Bridge and in the Brynglas Tunnels near Newport.

These are the sections of the M4, according to Traffic Wales and National Highways, that will experience road closures this week (September 23 to 29).

M4 road closures this week (September 23 to 29)

JBGT Brynglas Tunnels - both directions

When: Tuesday to Thursday (September 24 to 26)

The M4 will be closed in both directions through the JBGT Brynglas Tunnels overnight from Tuesday to Thursday for emergency works.

These closures will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

Junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) to 23A (Magor)

When: Wednesday to Thursday (September 25 to 26)

The M4 and the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed between junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) to 23A (Magor) overnight from Wednesday to Thursday due to resurfacing works.

This closure will be in place from 9.30pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

Junction 38 (Margam) to 42 (Earlswood) - both directions

When: Sunday to Friday (September 22 to 27)

The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 38 (Margam) and 42 (Earlswood) overnight from Sunday to Wednesday due to cyclic maintenance.

While the M4 will be closed eastbound between the same junctions overnight from Wednesday to Friday due to cyclic maintenance.

Both lots of closures will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

Junction 43 (Llandarcy) - eastbound

When: Wednesday to Friday (September 25 to 27)

The entry slip road on the M4 at junction 43 (Llandarcy) will be closed overnight from Wednesday to Friday due to cyclic maintenance work.

These closure will be in place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

Prince of Wales Bridge lane closures

There is also a lane is closed in each direction with a contraflow and a reduced speed limit in place on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

This is due to ongoing resurfacing works being carried out to repair the central section of the bridge.

This is the first time these kinds of works have been carried out on the Prince of Wales Bridge since it opened in 1996.

A lane on the M49 on the approach to the M4 at the junction 22 roundabout is also closed.

This is to help traffic move safely onto the Prince of Wales Bridge and into the roadworks.

These works are expected to be finished by the end of autumn.

But National Highways said: "But we’ll be doing everything we can to get the work done as quickly as possible."