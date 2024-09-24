This tasty opportunity to acquire a detached four bedroomed cottage with a huge garden in Abergavenny is on the menu at an upcoming auction.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) The bustling Monmouthshire market town attracts hordes of foodies to its world-renowned food festival each September.

And now this delicious cottage with extensive gardens has been plated up to be sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “Cae Kenfy Cottage, on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, is a truly wonderful property. With its large gardens it is an opportunity not to be missed especially if you have a taste for the good life.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “It has previously been extended and with full modernisation has all the ingredients required to make a wonderful cottage home.

"It may well offer scope to extend further or gain planning permission for development on the land, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “The town of Abergavenny has a bustling town centre and is well-known for its range of boutique shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

"The town is convenient for those who enjoy the great outdoors with both the Brecon Beacons and Monmouthshire’s rolling countryside.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “Currently the cottage has an entrance foyer, two reception rooms, kitchen and utility area and downstairs bathroom on the ground floor with a landing, four bedrooms and bathroom above. Outside there is a drive leading to a parking area with spacious well planted gardens and wooded surround. The garden area is approximately a third of an acre.”

Cae Kenfy Cottage, which is offered for sale with a guide price of £350,000, is among some 90 properties in the Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from noon on Tuesday, October 1 and ends from Thursday, October 3.