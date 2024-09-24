The possible grant will also help integrate the museum and its collections, including the internationally significant Admiral Lord Nelson collection to create an enhanced cultural destination.

The new galleries, shared learning, and community space is hoped to increase footfall, drive economic activity, and provide a welcoming space for all.

Plans are set to be submitted for building consent this month.

Monmouthshire County Council is inviting the public to view the designs at Shire Hall and share their feedback until the end of this week.

MCC's cabinet member for equalities and engagement Cllr Angela Sandles said: "It's very exciting to see the plans for the Shire Hall Museum coming into fruition. Creating a new modern space to showcase our history will attract more visitors and allow residents to learn more about the amazing local history here in Monmouth."

To find out more about the Shire Hall Museum, go to the MonLife website.