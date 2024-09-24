The Newport-based society, which has had a branch in Monmouth since 2004, will be making the move at the end of September and will retaining their current staff as well as recruiting another member to the team.

Eve Wilkins, chief customer officer at MBS, said: “In line with our purpose-led strategy, we are committed to remaining on the high street, at a time when many of our competitors are closing their doors.

“We love being part of the community in Monmouth and are delighted that we will be moving to the very heart of the high street where we’ll continue to provide a full service for new and existing members in the town and the surrounding areas. We can’t wait to welcome members to our new branch”

The new branch will provide a more spacious, modern and accessible space for customers.

It won’t have any steps up to the premises and is on Monnow Street, close to car parks.

Monmouthshire Building Society was formed in Dock Street, Newport in 1869. It has more than 70,000 members, 250 colleagues, 11 branches and 11 agencies.

It regularly supports local charities and organisations with donations and sponsorship. The Society’s Charitable Foundation has been running for more than 20 years and in that time has donated more than £300,000 to local organisations.