First, on September 26, is a charity golf day at Newport Golf Club.

Teams will receive coffee on arrival and a two-course hot buffet meal on return to the clubhouse.

Prizes will be made on the day for the longest drive, nearest the pin and best overall score.

To take part call 01633 851042.

On October 5 Kolor Dash is taking place at Chepstow Racecourse.

This is fun 5k run, walk or jog facing one of Europe's biggest foam cannons and a run through brightly coloured powder paint stations along the route.

Tickets start at £5 for children, adults are £15 and a family ticket is £35 for two adults and two children.

Go to the St David's Hospice Care website for full details.

Live music will be the order of the day on October 25 with covers band The Undecided followed by more classic noughties hits provided from DJ Daryll Barnby.

The event will be held at Whiteheads. Go to the St David's Hospice Care website for full details.