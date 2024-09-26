Welsh patients could be asked to travel to England for appointments, and vice versa, under the new joint plan to bring down waiting list times.

This week at the Labour Party Conference 2024, Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens announcing the plans in a speech, said:

"I am proud to announce a new partnership between our two labour governments, to drive down NHS waiting lists on both sides of the border.

"(The) UK government will take inspiration from Wales on dentistry, where reforms have unlocked almost 400,000 appointments in the last two years.

"And the Welsh Government will benefit from best practiced shared by NHS England, as my colleague Wes Streeting oversees the roll out of new, more productive ways of working across England to deliver 40,000 extra appointments every week."

While people in Newport are happy to hear something is being done to bring down waiting times, some are worried about the impact on the poorest.

Marcus Gale, 36 said: "I think it would work, but it is the poorest that would suffer. Those of a low socioeconomic background would struggle to get a train."

The amount of time it would take and reliability of public transport was another concern raised.

Dorothy Evans, 78, of Penarth, said: "It would be good but to actually travel from somewhere like this to England is not so practical.

"When you are of a certain age and that cost of that added, it is probably not worth it unless it is a real emergency.

"I have go to a dentist in Barry so I'm already travelling so far and when they offer appointments early in the morning it is difficult to get there when you take the bus."

Andy Devonish, 60, said: "I would be happy to get an appointment, but the concern would be the cost and time of travelling there and back.

"To get an appointment would be a wonderful thing. The state of dentistry is so shocking. I remember what it was like growing up before.

"I have lost teeth. I have had huge problems myself, but I am sure people have had it worse. Anything that can be done about it is the main thing."

However, a woman whose father, of Abergavenny, fell ill while visiting her in England wants better cross border communication and transfer of care.

Michelle Feeney, of London, said: "I live in London and I had my father got ill while visiting us.

"The Welsh government wouldn't accept any tests across the border and it stopped him from going back to Wales - it was the most stupid thing."