Around 30 per cent of respondents, however, rated the over all standard of the service as good or excellent.



Following the survey changes have been made by the council including using staff more flexibly across the council to ensure the grass cutting schedule and other ground maintenance work is kept up to date.



The service has since received compliments from visitors and an over all reduction in complaints about the condition of the grass.



New signs and information boards have also been put in place in cemeteries, and advice and information available online has been updated.



Meetings have taken place with funeral directors and visitors to explore opportunities to work together to improve dialogue and information sharing, and to enhance the cemeteries.



The council is also looking into helping to facilitate bereavement support or counselling sessions at the Llwyncelyn Cemetery office, and staff are due to complete additional bereavement training.



While the survey showed the majority of respondents were happy with the council's grave personalisation policy, improvements have been made to the information and communications provided to grave owners.

A review is to be carried out into how the policy is implemented, so bereaved families are better supported.



Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: "I am pleased there has been a reduction in complaints, but one complaint is one too many.

"We will continue to listen to residents to ensure people visiting our cemeteries to pay respects to their loved ones get the service they expect.”



The survey showed the majority of respondents rated the experience they received during burials, especially the support they received from staff, as good or excellent.



Torfaen Council is responsible for Blaenavon Cemetery, Panteg Cemetery, Cwmbran and Llwyncelyn Cemetery.