Four lucky people from Newport scooped the top prizes in the recent St David's Hospice Care lottery draw.
The top prize of £1,000 went to Newport ticket holder 2000078; £500 went to ticket holder 36188, of Ponthir; the next prize of £250 was won by ticket 62497, of Caerleon; and Bettws ticket holder 30406 won £50.
Twenty further ticket holders won £10 each. The numbers were: 08475 10262 10497 29468 36772 75935 76679 76939 78891 80630 81235 93777 98477 100523 102287 102522 102611 500081 500143.
The draw took place on September 20, 2024.
