Nominations close at 11.59pm on Monday, September 30, before voting takes place online from November 4.

Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones said: "The Welsh Youth Parliament provides a meaningful opportunity for 11 to 17 year olds to be part of democracy in Wales.

“We’re now looking for the next 60 young people who can bring their energy and ideas to this important arena.

“You’ll have a unique chance to represent the views of your peers to the politicians making the important decisions.”

Once elected, new members will be given all the training and skills they need.

The application form and all relevant information is available on the Welsh Youth Parliament website.

A free session to answer questions and help potential candidates will be held online at 6pm on Tuesday, September 24 – see the same website link to reserve a space.