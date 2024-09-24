Young people in Wales are being urged to stand for the next Welsh Youth Parliament but they have less than a week left to apply.
Nominations close at 11.59pm on Monday, September 30, before voting takes place online from November 4.
Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones said: "The Welsh Youth Parliament provides a meaningful opportunity for 11 to 17 year olds to be part of democracy in Wales.
“We’re now looking for the next 60 young people who can bring their energy and ideas to this important arena.
“You’ll have a unique chance to represent the views of your peers to the politicians making the important decisions.”
Once elected, new members will be given all the training and skills they need.
The application form and all relevant information is available on the Welsh Youth Parliament website.
A free session to answer questions and help potential candidates will be held online at 6pm on Tuesday, September 24 – see the same website link to reserve a space.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here