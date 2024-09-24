At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, September 26, councillors will be asked to agree a recommendation that Tredegar born, Ray Reardon is awarded the Freedom of the Borough.

The report shows that at the Freedom of the Borough cross-party working group discussed an application to award Mr Reardon the accolade, just days after his death.

The group, which was chaired by the council’s presiding member, Labour’s Cllr Chris Smith met on July 31 to consider the applications they had received.

Ray Reardon (left) with Alex Higgins (Image: PA) (Image: PA News)

The report said: “Ray had been born in Tredegar and had made a great contribution to the world of snooker not only in Tredegar but throughout Wales and globally.

“Ray had dominated the sport of snooker for the best part of a decade winning six World Snooker Championships between 1970 and 1978 and more than a dozen other professional titles over the course of his career.

“Members agreed that in recognition of his great contribution to snooker, Ray should be awarded the Freedom of the Borough posthumously.”

The report explains that the Freedom of the Borough is: “The honorary title given to a person or organisation of distinction who has rendered outstanding services to the borough.

“The honour does not confer any legal rights but is the highest tribute a borough can bestow.”

If councillors agree the recommendation an extraordinary council meeting will need to be “convened” to bestow the honour.

Born in Tredegar in 1932, Reardon worked as a coal miner and a police officer.

He won six consecutive Welsh amateur snooker championships in the 1950s, and went on to win the English amateur championship in 1964 before turning professional in 1967.

He won his first world championship in 1970 and became the dominant force in the 1970s winning a further five world championships.

In 1978 he won his final World Championship at the age of 45.

He eventually retired from competition in 1991.

In 2016, the trophy awarded to the winner of snooker’s Welsh Open was named the Ray Reardon Trophy in his honour.

He died on July 19 at the age of 91.