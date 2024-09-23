Brynglas Tunnels will be closed in both directions overnight for an emergency service exercise, says Traffic Wales South.
It will be closed between 8pm tomorrow evening (September 24) and 6am the following morning (September 25).
The public is advised to not be alarmed by smoke, sirens and flashing lights may be visible/heard in the area around the tunnel.
What diversions are in place?
🚒Emergency Service Exercise🚒— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 23, 2024
📍#M4 Brynglas Tunnel closed in both directions overnight⛔
📆24/09/24 - 25/09/24 |⌚20:00 - 06:00.
🚨Smoke, sirens & flashing lights may be visible/heard in the area around the tunnel. Please do not be alarmed, this is part of the exercise. pic.twitter.com/J5rLma2hyW
