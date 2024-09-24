The Church’s diocese of Monmouth has said it is dedicating £1 million to 'help grow new worshipping communities' by targeting local schools.

The diocese plans to install a 'Schools Engagement Pioneer' in areas including North Monmouthshire, Islwyn and Abergavenny to focus on 'relationship-building with primary and secondary school-age pupils in a manner which goes beyond school assemblies'.

The schools targeted include community schools, which the Welsh Government has said are 'not permitted to have a religious leaning'.

The project aims to engage with people 'with no prior involvement in church'.

The National Secular Society, which campaigns for separation of religion and state and inclusive education for children from all religion and belief backgrounds, urged councils in Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Cardiff to resist the church’s initiative.

The NSS has asked the council's what steps they will take to 'safeguard schools as inclusive environments' and 'ensure they will not be used as mission fields for the Church in Wales'.

It pointed out that parents who choose community schools expect those schools 'to be fully inclusive of families of all religions and beliefs' and 'certainly do not expect them to host evangelists who aim to convert their children'.

NSS head of campaigns Megan Manson said: “As much as the Church in Wales may wish it, community schools are not there to serve the interests of the Church. They’re there to educate children.

“This new initiative is a cynical move to use local schools to ease its plummeting membership.

“Local authorities must not allow state funded schools to be exploited by the Church to help it convert children.”