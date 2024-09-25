The review was promised by the council following an increase in parking charges in April 2023 but delayed as the council didn’t have the staff to undertake the work or funds to pay for a consultant in the past financial year.

Usk Conservative councillor Tony Kear asked at September’s full council meeting for an update and was told the consultant has now been appointed and is collecting data on current and historic usage of the council’s car parks.

Councillor Paul Griffiths, the cabinet member responsible, said he is due to meet this week with the the consultant and it is intended there will also be “engagement” with communities, businesses, town and community councils and county councillors.

“If proposals for change emerge there would be a public consultation on any changes,” said the Labour councillor who said the intention is the review will get a “broad range of views on what works and may not be working with the current provision.”

He also said the consultation isn’t “pre-determined” but acknowledged concerns.

Cllr Kear said Usk Town Council had surveyed 1,600 residents with 1,000 having objected to parking charges, but Cllr Griffiths said: “I note very few people are in favour of paying a charge when asked the question in that way.”

Cllr Griffiths also said the review would consider enforcement after he confirmed, to Cllr Kear, the council has five enforcement officers but the numbers working can be less than half that due to sickness and annual leave.