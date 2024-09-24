The GP surgery in Magor closed in the afternoons in early August, reducing its opening hours from around 34.5 a week to just 20, and forcing residents to make a nine mile round trip to the main surgery in Caldicot if they need to see a doctor or health professional.

Monmouthshire County Council has now agreed to write to Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, NHS Wales and patients’ watchdog Llais for clarification on how an appeal against the decision, by the privately run practice, can be made.

Magor West councillor Frances Taylor said she only learned of the reduced opening hours “by complete accident” and told the council: “It appears the health board considers a change in hours to be a ‘minor change’ and there wasn’t any engagement with wider stakeholders or local councillors.”

The independent councillor said she has since learned there had been a four week consultation but said: “I’ve yet to find more than a handful of people who were aware of the consultation.”

She warned the reduction in hours was the “thin end of the wedge” and asked councillors to back her call for action on an appeal and for further details, including any equalities impact assessment, to be presented and to recognise the “significant concern” of local residents.

The health board has since “recognised the value and importance” of engagement with local representatives and will update its policy for future changes, according to the motion Cllr Taylor put to the council.

Magor East with Undy Labour councillor John Crook said: “I’ve not met a single person yet who knew about it.”

He said it was “already quite difficult to make an appointment” at the surgery and he had since met with the head partner of the practice.

Armand Watts, Labour councillor for Bulwark and Thornwell, said the council should keep pressure on the health board: “Let’s be frank Aneurin Beavan Health Board have form. I don’t want to go down memory lane but you will remember the cynical consultation over the close of the minor injuries unit and heart breaking loss of the dementia unit.

“They have to be reminded constantly they have a duty to make public documents and consult.

“I hoped with a new chief executive for a change in culture but I’ve not seen that here today.

“Well done, Frances and John. Get stuck into them, you can’t keep your eyes off them.”

Conservative councillor for Gobion Fawr, Alistair Neill, said he had wanted the council to be more proactive on changes to health services and reminded councillors they’d rejected a plan he put forward, in September last year, following the closure of a GP branch surgery in Gilwern.

Green Party councillor Ian Chandler, the cabinet member responsible for social care and health, said they were “happy to take the action Cllr Taylor outlined” and “fully supported” the motion.

The motion was supported unanimously.